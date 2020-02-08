Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.13. 1,581,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.