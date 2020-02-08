Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

