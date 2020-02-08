Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXB. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.89. 24,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $129.57.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

