Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.74. 193,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,496. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $338.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.86.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

