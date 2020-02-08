Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.30. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 4,528,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

