Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $372,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,897,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,462,724. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.