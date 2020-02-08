Vista Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.91. 477,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,849. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

