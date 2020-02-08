Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. William Blair cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 186,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

