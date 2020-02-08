VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.12, approximately 3,725,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,420,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIVUS, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

