Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 153.04 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

