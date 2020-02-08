Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,925,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 290,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,226. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

