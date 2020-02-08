W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.70. The stock had a trading volume of 575,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,092. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

