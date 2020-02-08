Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Holdings Trimmed by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 297,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,532. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WD. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

