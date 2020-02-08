Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 297,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419 in the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

