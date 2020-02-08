Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.
Shares of HCC traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 453,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $33.49.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
