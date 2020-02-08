Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 5,290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,218 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 388,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

