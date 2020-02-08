Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Washington Prime Group stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Washington Prime Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.