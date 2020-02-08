WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €64.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €64.40 ($74.88) price objective on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

WSU stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €53.40 ($62.09). The company had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. WashTec has a 1 year low of €41.95 ($48.78) and a 1 year high of €74.40 ($86.51). The company has a market capitalization of $714.62 million and a P/E ratio of 29.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.00.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

