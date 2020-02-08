Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,843,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

