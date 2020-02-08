Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.68.

WDC traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. 4,027,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,303. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $363,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock worth $3,179,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

