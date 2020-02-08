Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

WPRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 285,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

