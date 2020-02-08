Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,468 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 3,382,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,951. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.