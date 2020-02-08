Whittier Trust Co. Has $148,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

