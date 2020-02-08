Whittier Trust Co. Has $257,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,650,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after buying an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,840 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

