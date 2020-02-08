Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 41,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 77.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total transaction of $2,133,689.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.13. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.