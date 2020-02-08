Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ABB by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ABB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

