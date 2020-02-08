Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,063 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in CDK Global by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CDK Global by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

