Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 175.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,289. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

