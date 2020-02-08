Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated an average rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.88.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.25. 808,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $160.97 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after buying an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.