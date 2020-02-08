Winning Points Advisors LLC Buys 6,302 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

