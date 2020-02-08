Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. 273,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,002,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

