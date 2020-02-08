Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.19. 273,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,002,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit