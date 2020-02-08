Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.05. 275,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.10.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,226,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 3,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

