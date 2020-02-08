World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 48,911 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

INT opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

