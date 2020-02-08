World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWE. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $97.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.35.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,544. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

