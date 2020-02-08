Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Xiana Mining Inc (CVE:XIA) fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $13.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Xiana Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deborah Gold property located in Cajamarca, Peru. The company was formerly known as Dorato Resources Inc and changed its name to Xiana Mining Inc in October 2013.

