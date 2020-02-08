XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Cap of $26.63 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, FCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, XMax has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and $219.10 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 122.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,929,518,208 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, HADAX, Coinrail, Graviex, CryptoBridge, DDEX, ABCC, Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

