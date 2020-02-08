Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YMAB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,274. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,320. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

