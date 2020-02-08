Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.85 at AltaCorp Capital

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target cut by AltaCorp Capital from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Yangarra Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.02. 1,945,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.38. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,968,870.40.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

