Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

NYSE:YETI opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Yeti has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yeti by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after buying an additional 902,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth $3,015,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

