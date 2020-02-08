YOU COIN Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $17.20 million and $13.67 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.03497039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00223501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00131913 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,390,475 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

