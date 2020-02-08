Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 43.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

