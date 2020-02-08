Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $441.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.21 million and the highest is $442.30 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $469.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.05. 153,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

