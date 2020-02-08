Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.80). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In related news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $222,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 197,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.10. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.