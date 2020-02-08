Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.42). Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FWONK stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

