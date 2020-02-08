Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. 191,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.77. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 98.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

