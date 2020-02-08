Zacks: Analysts Expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 150,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,101. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

