Zacks: Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

RAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price target on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parthenon LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FreightCar America by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 39,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,191. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.