Zacks: Analysts Expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Kura Oncology also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 175,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.53.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

