Zacks: Analysts Expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XCel Brands.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,489. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

