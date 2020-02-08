Zacks: Analysts Set $0.65 Target Price for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $0.65 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE ZOM opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 139.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

