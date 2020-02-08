Zacks: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bioceres Crop Solutions an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday.

BIOX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.25 million during the quarter.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

